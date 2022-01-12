Beautiful — The Carol King Musical coming to Buddy Holly Hall in Feb. 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The American Theatre Guild:

The American Theatre Guild is pleased to present the Lubbock engagement of the highly anticipated BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical. This production is part of the BROADWAY IS BACK AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will take place February 8–9, 2022.

Tickets to BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical start at $40 and can be found at BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 — 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 — 7:30 p.m.

Producers Paul Blake and Sony/ATV Music Publishing announce that the Tony & Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit BEAUTIFUL — The Carole King Musical is about the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter, will make its Lubbock premiere at The Buddy Holly Hall February 8 and 9.

“Following this unprecedented intermission from live theater, we are thrilled that BEAUTIFUL will be back on the road to bring joy and music once again to audiences across North America for the sixth touring season,” producer Paul Blake said. “We are humbled that over five million audience members worldwide have been entertained by our celebration of Carole’s story and her timeless music.”

With a book by Tony® and Academy® Award-nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil. On October 27, 2019, the Broadway production of BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King

Musical ended its smash-hit, record-breaking run after nearly six years. By the time the production took its final bow, it played 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the landmark 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical (and the second longest-running “bio-musical”) in Broadway history. On Broadway, the show was seen by almost 2,200,000 audience members (including, quite famously, King herself) and is the longest-running and highest-grossing show in the history of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical (Ghostlight Records) won the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl.

Sony Pictures has announced that the film adaptation of BEAUTIFUL will be produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Paul Blake.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, a Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll. But it wasn’t until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice. BEAUTIFUL tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. BEAUTIFUL features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got A Friend” and the title song.

The creative team of BEAUTIFUL also includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume

Design), Peter Kaczorowski (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Sidwell (Orchestrations and Music Arrangements), Jason Howland (Music Supervision) and John Miller (Music Coordination).

Please Note: BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com and The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the BROADWAY IS BACK AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Become a fan of Broadway at The Buddy Holly Hall by following us on social media:

Facebook: Broadway At The Buddy Holly Hall

Instagram: @BwayLubbockBHH

Twitter: @BwayLubbockBHH

For more information and a video sneak peek, please visit www.BeautifulOnBroadway.com.

A NOTE ABOUT YOUR THEATRE RETURN: For information regarding Health and Safety protocols, please visit BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com. Please check the website frequently for the most up-to-date information. Thank you for your continued support during this time.

The American Theatre Guild

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in 15 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Eugene, OR; Honolulu, HI; Kansas City, MO; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Riverside, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater in order to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.

(Press release from The American Theatre Guild)