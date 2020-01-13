Beyoncé snubbed at Oscars; Elton John, Randy Newman get nods

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé’s “Spirit” from “The Lion King” didn’t roar loud enough for the Academy Awards: The song didn’t earn a nomination for best original song, though Randy Newman, Elton John and the husband-wife duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have a chance at winning another Oscar for songwriting.

Rounding out the five nominees for best original song are Diane Warren, earning her 11th bid with no wins, and Cynthia Erivo, who also picked up a nomination for best actress for “Harriet.”

Beyoncé’s “Spirit” was nominated for best original song at this month’s Golden Globes, but lost to John and Bernie Taupin’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman.” John, who is nominated with Taupin, won an Academy Award with Tim Rice for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from the original “The Lion King.”

Newman has won two Oscars for best original song — for “If I Didn’t Have You” from “Monsters, Inc.” and “We Belong Together” from “Toy Story 3.” This year he’s a double nominee: He’s up for best original score with “Marriage Story” and best original song with “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4,” which is up for best animated feature film.

“Frozen 2” didn’t make it in the latter category, but the Lopez’s song from the film, “Into the Unknown,” is up for best original song. The duo picked Oscars for the ubiquitous hit “Let It Go” from “Frozen” and “Remember Me” from “Coco.”

Erivo follows in the footsteps of Lady Gaga and Mary J. Blige — stars who were nominated for both acting and music trophies in the same year at the Academy Awards. Erivo shares her best original song nomination for “Stand Up” from “Harriet” with Joshuah Brian Campbell and the bid brings her closer to EGOT status since she’s already won an Emmy, Grammy and Tony for her work in Broadway’s “The Color Purple.”

Warren could finally win an Oscar with her 11th try: She’s nominated for “I’m Standing with You” from the Christian drama “Breakthrough.” The song is performed by the film’s star, “This Is Us” actress Chrissy Metz.

Nominees joining Newman for best original score are Alexandre Desplat for “Little Women,” Thomas Newman for “1917,” John Williams for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and Hildur Guðnadóttir for “Joker.” If Guðnadóttir wins, she could the first woman to do so since Anne Dudley picked up best original score for “The Full Monty” at the 1998 Academy Awards.