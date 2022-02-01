LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

Today, children’s YouTube sensation Blippi announces additional cities on the tour across North America, with a date in Lubbock on Saturday, May 9, 2022, at 6 p.m. Blippi The Musical is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage.

Tickets for Blippi The Musical go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $25.00 to $65.00 plus taxes and fees. Fans can visit www.blippithemusical.com now for tour dates, ticket information and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages. Follow Blippi The Musical social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.

Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Children across the world have quickly taken to Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. In the live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one of a kind show. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become a global sensation with over 34 million YouTube subscribers and one billion views per month. Blippi is also available on some of the largest premium streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle..

In November 2020, Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment released the Blippi The Musical Cast Recording for download and streaming on all major music streaming platforms. The original North American Tour Cast Recording features 13 family-friendly songs from the live show. Fans can download or stream the cast recording using this link: https://moonbug.lnk.to/BLive.

Blippi is a character created by Stevin John. For Blippi The Musical, the character will be played by professional stage performers selected by Stevin John.

FOLLOW BLIPPI THE MUSICAL:

FOLLOW BLIPPI:

ABOUT BLIPPI

Blippi takes kids on the ultimate play date through field trips and adventures. Always curious, Blippi encourages learning through playing, doing and exploring. He’s taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become a global sensation with over 34 million YouTube subscribers and one billion views per month. Blippi is also available on some of the largest premium streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle.

ABOUT ROUND ROOM LIVE, AN ENTERTAINMENT ONE COMPANY:

Round Room Live is a producer and promoter of live entertainment, that specializes in transforming both new and iconic intellectual property into engaging and thrilling live events. Round Room creates unique live experiences tailored to the distinct character of each property and produces the highest quality productions for audiences around the world.

Their current roster of touring theatrical shows includes: Baby Shark Live!, Blippi The Musical, Peppa Pig Live, and PJ Masks Live! Save the Day. Round Room’s Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division is currently touring: Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Mandela: The Official Exhibition and Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free – set to launch in Los Angeles in January 2022. In February 2018, Entertainment One acquired a majority position in Round Room Live. Entertainment One is now a division of Hasbro.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention, and exhibition centers, and performing arts venue. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and asmglobal.com.

(Press release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)