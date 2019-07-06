Breaking News
Brazilian musician Joao Gilberto dies at 88

FILE – In this June 18, 2004 file photo, Brazilian composer Joao Gilberto performs at Carnegie Hall, in New York. The Brazilian singer and composer, who is considered one of the fathers of the Bossa Nova genre, has died.
His death was confirmed by his children on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Gilberto was 88 years old. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian singer and composer Joao Gilberto, who is considered one of the fathers of the Bossa Nova genre, has died.

His death was confirmed by his children on Saturday. Gilberto was 88 years old.

