LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:

The Buddy Holly Center announces its annual Summer Showcase Concert Series, which offers the best in live, original music, returning this summer for its 22nd season.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is an opportunity to experience all that the Buddy Holly Center has to offer for FREE!

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to visit Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

This summer, the Buddy Holly Center is pleased to bring the following line-up to the Meadows Courtyard:

Line-up

May 19: Element

May 26: Jeremy Couture

June 2: Joy Harris

June 9: Chris Hudgins

June 16: Mariachi Mexico Lindo

June 23: Patricia Vonne

June 30: Colt Compton & the Comptones

July 7: Jenni Dale Lord Band

July 14: Anthony Garcia

July 21: Mark Wallney

July 28: The Eddie Beethoven Band

August 4: Wendy Colonna

August 11: Gypsy Jayne

August 18: Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers

Performances are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 19 – August 18.

These performances will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #SummerShowcase2022.

Occupancy may be limited and seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Please be advised that no outside beverages or chairs/picnic blankets will be permitted. Policies will be enforced at the gate.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2022 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Visit Lubbock, Tarpley Music, Susan Phillips, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at adelossantos@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

Follow the Buddy Holly Center on social media @BuddyHollyCenter or our website at buddyhollycenter.org for updates and announcements.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)