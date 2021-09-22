BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story National Tour 2021 comes to Lubbock, Oct. 5-6

(Photo provided by the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences/The American Theatre Guild)

The American Theatre Guild is pleased to announce the Lubbock engagement of the much-anticipated BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story. BUDDY will be kicking off the BROADWAY IS BACK AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES on October 5-6, 2021.

Tickets to BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story start at $35 and can be found at BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849, (Monday–Friday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. EST). Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 7:30 p.m.

On the back of incredibly successful tours in 2015, 2016 AND 2018, BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story – the show that inspired a generation of multi-million selling juke-box musicals including Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia, Million Dollar Quartet, and We Will Rock You – is back by popular demand!

Now in its 32nd amazing year and seen by over 22 million music fans since it opened in London’s West End in 1989, BUDDY speaks an international language and continues to have audiences from 8 to 80 rockin’ in the aisles across the globe.

Loved by critics and audiences alike, BUDDY tells the enduring tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22. In 18 short months the Texas-born boy revolutionized the face of contemporary music influencing everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen.

Boasting a phenomenally multi-talented cast, together they present two terrific hours of music with over 20 of his greatest hits, including the timeless classics “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh Boy” and “Rave On.”

With the Big Bopper’s “Chantilly Lace” and Ritchie Valens’ “La Bamba” completing a stellar musical line-up, BUDDY is a not to be missed evening of feel good family entertainment

Buddy’s widow, Maria Elena Holly, says of the show: “When we opened the show we never imagined Buddy’s music and story would still be rocking stages and entertaining audiences around the world week-in week-out over 25 years later. I believe this is testament to a great show – the first of its kind – and to the enduring appeal of Buddy Holly and what he represents; a youthful energy, huge talent and creativity, combined with a determination to make a lasting impression in this world.”

Writer Alan Janes says “Audiences dance in the aisles every night to our enactment of the story of a young man whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period but whose music will be remembered forever.”

“FORGET ABOUT FEEL-GOOD. BUDDY IS FEEL-GREAT”

Peter Birnie, Vancouver Sun

SENDS PEOPLE OUT OF THE THEATER ON AN UNSTOPPABLE HIGH….SENSATIONAL”

Steve Morse, The Boston Globe

“YOU’LL LIKELY NOT TO HAVE MORE FUN IN A THEATER THIS SEASON”

Ellen Sterling, BroadwayWorld.com

THE AMERICAN THEATRE GUILD

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in 14 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Eugene, OR; Kansas City, MO; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Riverside, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater in order to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.

