Calls for entries now open for Lubbock Music NOW 2021

Buddy Holly put Lubbock on the rock ‘n’ roll map with his groundbreaking music of the 1950s. His music laid the groundwork for the constant rhythm, lyrics and melodies from scores of Lubbock musicians. They continue to write and perform a wide array of music from country and western to jazz to modern-day hip-hop.

To honor those who continue writing and performing original music, the annual “Lubbock Music NOW” edition highlighting the best of the current local talent is accepting entries for the 2021 album. Artists and songwriters may submit their application through May 31, 2021. Applications are available for download on the Lubbock Music NOW webpage.

For the first time, songwriters who do not themselves perform can submit an entry. All entries must be professionally recorded by the songwriter and his/her band. If the songwriter does not perform, an artist of the songwriter’s choosing must professionally record the song. The “Lubbock Music NOW” album is open to musicians and songwriters living in a 100-mile radius of Lubbock.

Hannah Jackson is of the few artists who has been selected to be on every “Lubbock Music NOW” album.

“The Lubbock Music NOW album is a great exposure for local musicians and I have gained fans from the albums,” she said. “It’s also a good opportunity for musicians to hear what our peers are doing and support their efforts.”

Current and/or former members of the Texas branch of the Recording Academy (Texas Grammy Board) are judges for album artists.

Don Caldwell, a nationally known music producer and performer and member of the Lubbock Music NOW committee, said judges have told him they have been impressed with the talent on past albums.

“I did an interview on public radio recently with Mark Fort with the Texas Music Office in Austin, and he said he was aware of Lubbock music from performers like the Maines Brothers, but didn’t realize how much energy and talent is in the current Lubbock music scene,” Caldwell said. “It’s really gratifying and exciting to hear music industry experts from across the state rave about the superior talent there is in Lubbock.”

The Lubbock Music NOW project compiles an album each year made up entirely of locally produced music. The album will release in the fall of 2021 on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and dozens of other streaming services. The CD will also be available for purchase at various local businesses.

Previous editions of the “Lubbock Music NOW” album (2016 through 2020) can be streamed or purchased digitally on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. Physical copies of the CDs are also available for purchase through Select-a-Seat.

Sponsors for the Lubbock Music NOW 2021 project are Orlando’s, Caprock Café, Sysco West Texas, Inc. City Bank Texas, South Plains College, PlainsCapital Bank, the Turner Family in honor of Tom West, Alderson Auto Group, Tarpley Music and Jim Douglass.

The Lubbock Music NOW project was developed by Civic Lubbock, Inc. in 2016 to honor and recognize musicians living and working in the Lubbock area. Civic Lubbock, Inc. is a non-profit organization created in 1956. Its mission is to foster and promote arts and entertainment in Lubbock.

Contact: Vicki Key, Civic Lubbock, Inc. Liaison, at (806) 775-2267 or email lubbockmusicnow@civiclubbock.com.

