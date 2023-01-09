(Photo provided in a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (BHHPAS) announced Cheap Trick will perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in early March 2023.

The performance will take place at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

According to a press release from the BHHPAS, the band includes Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar) Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Daxx Nielson (drums).

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

The induction honored both the band and the pioneering sound that has earned them total record sales well in excess of 20 million, featured appearances and more that 40 international gold and platinum certifications, the press release said.

(Photo provided in a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $39.50 to $109.50 plus taxes and fees.

Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by phoning ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane.

For additional information, you can visit the BHHPAS website.