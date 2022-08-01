The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Chicago – Live in Concert will be performing on stage at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 2, 2022, at 7:30 PM. The legendary rock and roll band with horns was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. They were ranked #9 as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists.
Chicago’s album, Chicago Transit Authority, was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in 2014. Lifetime achievements include: a Grammy Award, multiple American Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago Street dedicated in their honor, and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of U.S. cities.
Record sales top the 100,000,000 mark, and include 21 Top 10 singles, 5 consecutive Number One albums, 11 Number One singles and five Gold singles. An incredible 25 of their 36 albums have been certified platinum, and the band has a total of 47 gold and platinum awards. The band has also been featured in an award-winning documentary film, Now More Than Ever: The History, a comprehensive history of the group’s achievements.
Tickets for Chicago – Live in Concert go on sale to the public Friday, August 5 at 10 a.m. (CT). Tickets range in price from $45.50 to $155.50 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.
The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.
