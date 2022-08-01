The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Chicago – Live in Concert will be performing on stage at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 2, 2022, at 7:30 PM. The legendary rock and roll band with horns was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. They were ranked #9 as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists.

Chicago’s album, Chicago Transit Authority, was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in 2014. Lifetime achievements include: a Grammy Award, multiple American Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago Street dedicated in their honor, and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of U.S. cities.

Record sales top the 100,000,000 mark, and include 21 Top 10 singles, 5 consecutive Number One albums, 11 Number One singles and five Gold singles. An incredible 25 of their 36 albums have been certified platinum, and the band has a total of 47 gold and platinum awards. The band has also been featured in an award-winning documentary film, Now More Than Ever: The History, a comprehensive history of the group’s achievements.

Tickets for Chicago – Live in Concert go on sale to the public Friday, August 5 at 10 a.m. (CT). Tickets range in price from $45.50 to $155.50 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.