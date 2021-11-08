Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular coming to Buddy Holly Hall on Dec. 31

(Photo provided by the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is thrilled to announce Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular to perform at the Helen Devitt Jones Theater on December 31, 2021, at 7 p.m.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is an all-new production featuring some of the greatest holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast.

Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with beloved holiday classics.

Tickets for the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular go on sale to the public on Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m. (CT) and can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, call ETIX at (800) 514 -3849, and at the venue Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets range in price from $40 – $100 plus taxes and fees.

Limited tickets are also available for purchase to the Cirque Musica VIP Experience, complete with red-carpet entry, where patrons will be greeted by several members of Cirque Musica, receive a keepsake photo, plus each VIP ticket includes a $30 credit toward any Cirque Musica merchandise and a special edition VIP lanyard.

Cirque Musica is produced by TCG Entertainment. Visit www.CirqueMusica.com, Facebook, or Twitter for more information.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

