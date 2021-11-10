Watch from the CMA Awards: Stars walk the red carpet on country music’s biggest night

OUR LIVE EVENT IS OVER. Thank you for watching.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get a live look from downtown Nashville as the stars of country music arrive for the 55th Annual CMA Awards.

Watch as entertainers roll up to Bridgestone Arena on the arrival camera. Then follow the stars as they walk down the red carpet on the CMA Awards paparazzi camera.

This year is a bit of homecoming for the CMA Awards as they return to Bridgestone Arena. Last year’s show was held at the Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 55th Annual CMA Awards are live from Nashville on KAMC (ABC) Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. It’s called Country Music’s Biggest Night™.

But before the awards, be sure to watch our pre-award show “Live From the Red Carpet” from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the video player above.