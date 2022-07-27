The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey is ready to hit the road! Today Michael Cohl’s powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment announced the next leg of a massive 65+ city, North American tour kicking off in Baltimore, MD and stopping in Lubbock on October 4, 2022 at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. (CT). For complete tour, ticket, and official VIP package information please go to CoComelonLive.com. Tickets range in price from $32.00 to $77.00 plus taxes and fees and can also be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Inspired by CoComelon, the #1 most watched entertainment brand on YouTube, fans and press have been raving about the first leg of the tour, saying “The visuals and choreography were nothing short of amazing!” and “So much fun for the kids and even the adults!” The Macaroni Kid blog writer added, “My kids were so excited to dance and sing along to some of their favorite songs along the way but also learn some new ones that had them equally excited to join in.”

CoComelon LIVE! JJ’s Journey is a Broadway-style musical production and an unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and sing and dance along. Each stop will be a fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects. JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help. In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems and can have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true. With all the favorite characters and over 20 songs, including new original music, the show is a terrific journey through the world of CoComelon.

“We’re so glad JJ and his family are back and can share their exciting journey with other families around the country,” said Michael Cohl. “The response we received from the first leg of the tour was extraordinary and I have heard from parents that this is a perfect live event to bond with their child.”

“If you know kids who are obsessed with CoComelon and parents or family members who catch themselves singing along, this show is the perfect combination of a high-quality production for adults and consistent audience engagement to keep the kids entertained, “said producer Glenn Osher.

CoComelon has become a perennial leader on major streaming platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku and Netflix, where it set the record for consecutive days in the Top 10 ‘Most Watched TV Show.’ As the #1 most-watched entertainment brand on YouTube, CoComelon generates billions of monthly views and has over 139 million subscribers.

CoComelon Live is produced and promoted globally by EMC Presents. The North American tour is presented in association with Premier Productions and S2BN Entertainment.

CoComelon Live! JJ Journey’s Tour Schedule:

Fri, Sept 16 — Baltimore, MD – Lyric Theatre

Sat, Sept 17 — Raleigh, NC – Memorial Auditorium

Sun, Sept. 18 — Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Tue, Sept. 20 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center

Wed. Sept. 21 — Tampa, FL – Straz Center

Thu. Sept. 22 — Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater

Sat. Sept. 24 — Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Sun. Sept. 25 — Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

Mon. Sept. 26 — Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

Wed. Sept 28 — Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Thu., Sept. 29 — Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat. Oct. 1 — San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center

Sun. Oct. 2 — Austin, TX – Bass Hall

Tue. Oct. 4 — Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall

Wed. Oct. 5 — Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Thu. Oct. 6 — El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre

Sat. Oct. 8 — San Diego, CA – Civic Theatre

Sun. Oct. 9 — Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater

Mon. Oct. 10 — Las Vegas, NV – Orleans Arena

Sat. Oct. 15 — Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater

Contacts:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

CoComelonlive@sunshinesachs.com

Holly Fields, Director of Marketing and Sales

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

hfields@buddyhollyhall.com