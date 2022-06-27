LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:

Colt Compton and the Comp-Tones will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Colt and the Comp-Tones is a nine-piece funk orchestra which performs all original compositions and arrangements in the styles of funk, African funk, and jazz. Based largely on the African styles of Tizita, West African polyrhythm, and East African jazz, as well as the work of acclaimed composers Thad Jones and Duke Ellington, the Comp-Tones present a music that is an eclectic mix of energetic dance rhythms and jazz moods. Made up of TTU and SPC grads and students, as well as local musicians that have served the Lubbock musical community for years, Colt and the Comp-Tones is a homegrown orchestra that performs and records in a style that is wholly unique to West Texas.

Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard through August 18. Grub Gauntlet and Soda Shack will be on site during Showcase hours. Grab a snack or dinner and enjoy a performance by Colt Compton and the Comp-Tones! Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Outside food, beverages, chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates. NO pets allowed inside the Courtyard.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2022 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Visit Lubbock, Tarpley Music, Susan Phillips, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc., and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at adelossantos@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

The Summer Showcase concerts will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2022.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org or call 806-775-3560.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)