Comedian Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Tour Relapse will perform at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on September 18, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Bert Kreischer is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host who performs to sold-out crowds across the country. His brand-new stand up special “Hey Big Boy”, as well as “Secret Time” and “The Machine” are currently streaming globally on NETFLIX.

Between his four stand-up specials, his three podcasts: “Bertcast,” “2 Bears 1 Cave,” and “BillBert,” his YouTube cooking show: “Something’s Burning,” his book, Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child (2014), Bert has succeeded in finding the elusive blend of “being a cringe comedian with real insight” (Interrobang).

Lauded as one of the best storytellers of his generation, Bert seamlessly and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood while showing his ability to prove “that there’s a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle-age,” (Forbes). His infamous story about robbing a train with the Russian Mafia was recently optioned by Legendary (the studio behind The Hangover Series, Jurassic World, and Straight Outta Compton) to be turned into a movie.

Tickets for Bert Kriescher: The Berty Boy Tour Relapse go on sale to the public on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $39.75 to $99.75 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

