Comedian, humorist Chad Prather coming to Buddy Holly Hall in November

Chad Prather will make a stop in Lubbock at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. Prather is a comedian, armchair philosopher, musician, and observational humorist. He is often referred to as “the modern-day Will Rogers.”

Chad Prather started entertaining audiences on television as early as two years old. The desire to be onstage started early. He began acting at the age of 6 and by the age of 20 he was traveling all over the world – from Africa to Southeast Asia, from Russia to Central America – using his communication skills to influence international leaders with humor and inspiration.

Back home in America, as “the preacher that makes everyone laugh,” he was leading churches and non-profit organizations. Eventually Prather’s communication skills opened doors for him to move into the corporate arena of motivational speaking and writing.



Originally from Augusta, GA, Chad now calls the Fort Worth, TX area home. He grew up working with horses (an industry he is actively involved in) and is often recognized by his ever-present cowboy hat. His social media viral video views are counted in the hundreds of millions. Many recognize him from his fast talking, rapid fire rants from the front seat of his truck. CNN has labeled him the “Pick-up Pundit” and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has called Prather, “supernaturally articulate.” He is known for his comedic family stories told from an adult perspective onstage.

Tickets for Chad Prather go on sale to the public on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $25.00 to $49.00 plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

