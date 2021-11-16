Comedian John Crist bringing comedy tour to The Buddy Holly Hall in April 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

Comedian John Crist will be bringing his Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on April 9, 2022, at 7 p.m. Crist is one of today’s fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, four million fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast. Widely known for viral videos like “Honest Football Coach,” “Every Parent at Disney,” “Brands that need to be CANCELLED” plus hundreds more.

In 2019, Crist made Pollstar’s Top 100 Global Tours list, with over 197,000 tickets sold for his “Human Being Tour.” He held the designation for four consecutive weeks, charting as high as #28. Crist’s comedy has been featured on ESPN, The Today Show, HLN, US Weekly, USA Today, SiriusXM, Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, Cracked, and even The Golf Channel.

When asked where he finds the inspiration to write jokes, Crist says, “I grew up in the deep south, my dad is a pastor, and I was the third of eight homeschooled children. My first job was at Chick-fil-A. Coming from a background like that, how do you NOT write jokes?!”

Crist’s 2016 debut comedy special “I Got Questions” is available now on Amazon Prime, DirecTV and Spotify. Beginning in the fall of 2021, John will embark on a 100 show tour all over the country.

Tickets go on sale to the public for John Crist: The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour on Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $29.75 to $49.75 plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour is unlike any tour we’ve ever done. It’s been quite an experience to have been off the road for almost two years and really have time to think, create and build a stand-up show that is all new, fresh and funny,” says John. “I recently performed at a few small venues in preparation for the tour, and fans were SO grateful to just be outside, in a social setting amongst friends. Especially with comedy, it feels like the more the world is kind of upside down, the better the comedy. There really is no better therapy than coming together for a night of laughter.”

For more dates and information: johncristcomedy.com

About John Crist

About Outback Presents

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. Based in Nashville, Outback Presents produces thousands of music and comedy shows, tours, and festivals annually across North America and connects its diverse roster of artists with their fans.