Comedian Rodney Carrington to perform at Buddy Holly Hall in Jan. 2022

Triple threat RODNEY CARRINGTON just announced an additional 14 TOUR STOPS that have been added to his touring schedule for the LET ME IN! Tour. The freshly announced dates begin in January with a stop in Lubbock at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on January 7, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Rodney Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer playing sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades.

Rodney broke through with his major label comedy CD debut “Hangin’ With Rodney” in 1998. The next few years saw nine more Top 10 comedy albums: Live, Morning Wood, Nutsack, Greatest Hits, King of the Mountains, El Nino Loco, C’mon Laugh You Bastards, Laughter’s Good and The Hits, all of which continue to receive radio airplay and regularly place on the national comedy charts. “Hangin’ With Rodney” and “Morning Wood” earned RIAA gold record certification, and his Greatest Hits (a double CD) album reached platinum status. Rodney also released “Make it Christmas” which features his original song “Camouflage and Christmas Lights,” a tribute to our military.

A platinum-recording artist, Rodney’s recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter’s Good Records. His last album “Here Comes the Truth” (released 2017) climbed to #3 on the comedy charts, accruing tens of millions of streams on Spotify and even spawned a Netflix special.

Carrington’s newest single “Let Me In” will be released on October 15. Available for streaming and download on music platforms.

Tickets go on sale to the public for Rodney Carrington on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $45.50 to $65.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

