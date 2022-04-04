LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:
Theo Von will be bringing comedy to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences for his RETURN OF THE RAT TOUR on May 20, 2022, at 7 p.m. Von grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. He was a child there and became an adult slowly there. He can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts that garner millions of listens/views a month which include, THIS PAST WEEKEND, and KING AND THE STING.
Theo’s new comedy special, REGULAR PEOPLE was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee and is now streaming on Netflix. In the Spring of 2020 Theo completed his two year DARK ARTS TOUR, which took him across America, Australia, and Europe, and another country. He’s currently on the road with his RETURN OF THE RAT TOUR.
Tickets for Theo Von range in price from $39.50 to $79.50 plus taxes and fees, and go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849 or in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
