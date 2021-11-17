Comedian William Lee Martin bringing comedy tour to Plainview’s Fair Theater on Dec. 17

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

Comedian William Lee Martin will bring his annual Christmas standup comedy spectacular and variety show “The Return of the Nutcracker – Putting the Fun in Dysfunctional Family Christmas” to the Fair Theater (717 Broadway) on Friday, December 17th.

The event will include fan favorites like “I’m Dreaming of a White Trash Christmas”, brand new standup material as well as guest comedian John Wessling.

Showtime is 8:00 p.m. and doors will open at 7:00 p.m.

VIP Tickets are $49.50 and include seats on the first three rows, a meet-n-greet reception at 6:00 p.m., VIP lanyard and signed commemorative poster. All other seats are $29.50. Tickets are available online at www.williamleemartin.com/tour.

Displaying material based on the family man’s real life, Martin currently can be seen on his 1-hour TV specials “Standing in the Middle” and “The Nutcracker – A Christmas Standup Spectacular” on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and other outlets as well as his Facebook live “4 pm Daily Talk Y’all”. His 2021-22 All American Mutt Comedy Tour events can be found at williamleemartin.com.

Martin’s proudest achievement is the success of his nonprofit organization: The Cowboys Who Care Foundation, designed to provide support, smiles and free cowboy hats to kids living with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

For information, call Tori at 806.293.4000, email fair@plainviewtx.org or visit www.plainviewtx.org or Facebook – Fair Theater.

(News release from the City of Plainview)