Contender eSports Gaming Center to celebrates first anniversary on Saturday, July 17

Contender eSports Gaming Center is excited to announce the celebration of its one-year anniversary, Saturday, July 17th. The celebration will take place all day, with center hours being from 11:00 AM to 2:00 AM. No purchase is necessary to attend.

All Contender eSports members will get to play for free the entire day. Twister Texas Hub City food truck will be on site from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM and Llano Cubano’s food truck will be present from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Community partners such as Lubbock-Con, Hub City Outreach Center and Extra Life will also be present. There will be giveaways throughout the day consisting of Monster Xbox controllers, coolers, shirts, and much more.

Several tournaments will take place during the event including a Minecraft Build Contest at 12:00 PM, Among Us at 2:00 PM, Madden21 at 4:00 PM, and Rocket League 2v2 at 6:00 PM. If anyone wants to play in multiple tournaments they will only pay the venue fee once. Early registrations are welcome and encouraged at contenderesports.com/lbkevents.

In addition to Saturday’s festivities, Friday evening there will be a Fortnite Solos tournament and a VR set up available for play, both starting at 6:00 PM. Super Smash Bros Ultimate Weekly tournament will be at 6:00 PM on Sunday.

Contender eSports is a LAN gaming center available to casual and competitive gamers of all ages. Everyone is welcome to experience a fun, family friendly atmosphere with 39 professional gaming PCs, 14 Xbox’s, 8 Nintendo Switch’s, and 2 PS5’s. Party room reservations are available along with multiple membership options, lock-ins, game nights, tournaments and other events.

Contender eSports is located at 4930 S. Loop 289 Suite 208 and can be reached at 806-853-7811, lubbockesports@gmail.com or lubbockesports.com.

