Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022 coming to Buddy Holly Hall in March

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

America’s favorite dance show is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 30th Season with “Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022.” Launching January 7 in Richmond, VA, with a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on March 5, 2022, at 8 p.m., this year’s all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers thrilling audiences with all of the breathtaking dance styles seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars. The show continues its legacy of performing showstopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa, and Tango. In this year’s state-of-the-art production, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart with more surprise casting to be announced. Previous Mirrorball Trophy winner Alan Bersten says, “After not being able to tour last year, we’re all so excited to bring the “Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour” back to all of our dedicated fans around the country. I’m especially looking forward to this year’s tour because we also get to celebrate our show’s amazing 30th Season.”

Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022” go on sale starting Friday, October 8 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $39.00 to $129 plus taxes and fees. To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit dwtstour.com. Additionally, VIP packages giving fans the chance to purchase Premium Tickets, Pre-Show Cast Q&A passes, Exclusive Merchandise and Photo Opportunities are available. For information and pricing, go through dwtstour.com.

“Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022” is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios.

*Cast subject to change.



“Dancing with the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

About ASM Global

ASM Global was formed in October 2019 from the merger of AEG Facilities, the global innovator in live entertainment venues, and SMG, the gold standard in event management. ASM Global is a venue management powerhouse that spans five continents, 14 countries and more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibit centers, and performing arts venues. As the world’s most trusted venue manager, ASM Global provides venue strategy and management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services. Among the venues in our portfolio are landmark facilities such as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, the Los Angeles Convention Center, Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Conference Centre in Shenzhen, China. ASM Global also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies.

(News release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)