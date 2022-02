LUBBOCK, Texas — In the middle of all the winter weather in West Texas, the Hub City got a visit from Queen Anna and Elsa from “Frozen” — that is, actresses playing them.

Wednesday night, Buddy Holly Hall got the Disney treatment as Disney Princess: The Concert came to Lubbock on its national tour.

Four actresses who’ve each played princesses sang all the favorite hits from the movies, and KAMC’s Laura Laughead got to speak with them about the show.