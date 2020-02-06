Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rolling Stones are returning to some North American cities where they haven't played in years.

The band announced Thursday that it will kick off a 15-city leg of its No Filter tour in San Diego on May 8. Other cities where the band will play that it hasn't performed in recently include Cleveland; St. Louis; Austin, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; and Vancouver, British Columbia.