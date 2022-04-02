LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

Downtown Plainview’s 2nd Saturday event is slated for Saturday, April 9th from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and features an Antiques & “Thrift” Day. The public is encouraged to attend.

Long known for antique shops, Downtown Plainview April’s 2nd Saturday highlights these vibrant businesses including 725 Vintage Co., Broadway Treasures, Broadway Gifts & Antiques, CC’s Junque to Antiques, Chippy Pickins @ The Nash, Cindy’s Country Quilt Shoppe, Haven, Horton’s Antiques, Plainview Antiques and Collectables, The Radiant Lily and Salvation Army.

Features of the day include a sidewalk sale and many antiques and thrift items showcased in their stores. Besides antiques, other downtown merchants will be open and welcome visitors to shop downtown.

Also, the Plainview Junior Service League will be hosting a 5k race beginning at 9:00 a.m. The starting line is at The Broadway Brew and the entry fee is $35. For more information or to enter the race, visit www.facebook.com/plainviewjsl.

Downtown Plainview 2nd Saturday began in Spring of 2018. Organized by volunteers, the event highlights one day a month to encourage residents and visitors to come downtown and features a variety of sales, food, music and events throughout the year.

The Downtown Plainview Organization (Plainview Downtown Association and Main Street Program recently combined) work to promote a vibrant and historic downtown where everyone will enjoy Plainview hospitality.

