(Logo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) —The Eddie Beethoven Band will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Eddie Beethoven has found his Lubbock dream with the formation of a five piece original high plains rock ‘n’ roll band. With that being said, meet the band: Eddie Beethoven, singer, and song-writer; Mindy and Tommy Adams, her Hammond organ playing creates sky above the music for her wild guitar playing husband; Denzil Warner, the man on bass and prodigal son of sorts; and Jaime Moreno drummer extraordinaire, and keeper of time.

The Eddie Beethoven Band plays a derivative form of Texas Americana having its roots deep in rhythm and blues, boogie woogie, cow jazz, country jump blues, and folk. The band members are committed to being themselves.

Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard through August 18. Soda Shack and Mi Mesa will be on site during Showcase hours. Grab a snack or dinner and enjoy a performance by The Eddie Beethoven Band! Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Outside food, beverages, chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates. NO pets allowed inside the Courtyard.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2022 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Visit Lubbock, Tarpley Music, Susan Phillips, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc., and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at adelossantos@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

The Summer Showcase concerts will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2022.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org or call 806-775-3560.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center)