Today, Disney Concerts and Live Nation have announced the Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert Tour, where Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®- winning film comes to life in a one-of-a-kind concert event, featuring the entire feature length film and an on-stage band celebrating all the record-breaking hit songs from the beloved soundtrack. The 32-city tour kicks off on Monday, July 18 in Ridgefield, WA, making stops across the U.S., including Lubbock, Texas at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on July 27, 2022, and more before wrapping up in Chicago, IL on Saturday, August 28.

The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony® and Grammy®-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) with an original score by Academy Award nominated composer Germaine Franco. The R.I.A.A. Platinum-certified soundtrack held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart for 9 non-consecutive weeks and the R.I.A.A. 3x Platinum-certified song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” topped the Hot 100 chart for 5 weeks. The soundtrack and song held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks.

*Live characters do not appear as part of this event.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. (CT) and can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, livenation.com, ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT TOUR DATES:

Mon Jul 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tue Jul 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sat Jul 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sun Jul 24 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre

Wed Jul 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall*

Thu Jul 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jul 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sun Jul 31 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Tue Aug 02 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Wed Aug 03 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 07 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 09 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Aug 11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Fri Aug 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Aug 13 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sun Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Thu Aug 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Aug 19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Sat Aug 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun Aug 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Thu Aug 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Aug 27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI

About “Encanto” :

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope. Encanto received the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Producers Guild of America Award for Best Animated Feature.

About Disney Concerts :

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts’ concert packages include a variety of formats, such as “live to picture” film concerts and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir. Current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series, Toy Story, Aladdin, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Disney Princess – The Concert, Coco, The Lion King, Up and The Nightmare Before Christmas, which in 2019 accounted for over 900 performances in many of the world’s top concert venues. Follow @DisneyConcerts: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

About Live Nation Entertainment :

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Walt Disney Animation Studios :

Combining masterful artistry and storytelling with groundbreaking technology, Walt Disney Animation Studios is a filmmaker-driven animation studio responsible for creating some of the most beloved films ever made. WDAS continues to build on its rich legacy of innovation and creativity, from the first fully-animated feature film, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, to 2019’s Frozen 2, the biggest animated film of all time, to our 60th animated feature, Encanto. Among the studio’s timeless creations are Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Frozen, Big Hero 6 and Zootopia.

About ASM Global:

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention, and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and asmglobal.com.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

