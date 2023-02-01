(Photo provided in a press release from the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (BHHPAS) announced comedian and actor Felipe Esparza will bring his Big Foo Tour to Lubbock this spring.

The performance takes place at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

According to a press release from the BHHPAS, Esparza is known for his stand-up specials such as: They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You, Translate This, and his latest dual-release on Netflix, Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones (2 different performances in two languages), his recurring appearances on Netflix’s Gentefied, NBC’s Superstore and Adult swim’s The Eric Andre Show, as well as winning Last Comic Standing (2010), and his popular podcast called, What’s Up Fool?

Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday, February 3 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $29.50 to $59.50 plus taxes and fees. Limited VIP Meet and Greet and student tickets are available.

Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by phoning ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane.

For additional information, you can visit the BHHPAS website.