For Julie Andrews, sudden success was ‘like an assault’

Actress Julie Andrews kisses her Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement awarded at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Julie Andrews is reflecting on her career at the Venice International Film Festival, where she received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement Award Monday evening.

The 83-year-old said Tuesday that success was like an assault at first. She had the unique experience at the beginning of her career of having filmed three films back to back before any had come out. Two of those would become some of her most enduring — “Mary Poppins” and “The Sound of Music.”

Andrews says she is very grateful for her success and says she feels that she has been racing her whole life to catch up.

When asked if she had anything that proves she’s not practically perfect in every way, Andrews revealed that she can’t cook and swears a lot.