LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (BHHPAS) announced Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in January 2023.

The performance will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023.

According to a press release from the BHHPAS, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have sold over 100 million records worldwide. They continue to tour throughout the U.S. and abroad to packed houses receiving nightly standing ovations from thrilled fans of multiple generations.

Unforgettable tunes include “Sherry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “December ‘63 – Oh What A Night,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” and of course, “Grease.”

(Photo provided in a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $54.00 to $175.00 plus taxes and fees.

Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by phoning ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane.

For additional information, you can visit the BHHPAS website.