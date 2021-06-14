George Lopez to bring his comedy tour to Buddy Holly Hall in September

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

George Lopez will be making a stop on his OMG Hi Comedy Tour at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on September 12, 2021, at 7 p.m. George Lopez’s multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, standup comedy and late-night television.

Tickets go on sale for George Lopez OMG Hi Comedy Tour on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $45.50 to $65.50 plus taxes and fees. This show is rated for adult audiences, ages 18 and older. Tickets are available at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

About George Lopez

Lopez can be seen in his Netflix original comedy special We’ll Do It For Half which premiered globally over the summer. Last year Lopez was on tour nationwide for his stand-up comedy The Wall World. He also completed his tour for The Comedy Get Down, along with Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer. The comedians also debuted their BET scripted comedy series based on the tour.

Lopez has been featured in four HBO specials, The Wall in August 2017, It’s Not Me, It’s You in 2012, GRAMMY nominated Best Comedy Album Tall, Dark and Chicano in 2009, and America’s Mexican in 2007. Lopez also performed as part of HBO and TBS’s Comic Relief 2006. His acclaimed comedy concert, Why You Crying?, debuted on Showtime in 2004. He released his third standup CD, El Mas Chingon, in 2006, which also earned Lopez a GRAMMY nomination in the category of Best Comedy Album. In 2004, he was nominated for a GRAMMY in the same category for his CD Team Leader.

He also starred in Lopez on TV Land. Produced by Lopez, the series explored how he struggled between his two worlds and crises that are often of his own making. The half hour single camera serialized comedy aired for two seasons. Lopez Tonight, a late-night television talk show on TBS, also ran for two seasons. It represented Lopez’s return to series television after co-creating, writing, producing, and starring in Warner Bros. Television’s groundbreaking hit sitcom George Lopez, which ran for six seasons on ABC. George Lopez remains a hit with viewers in syndication on both broadcast stations and cable’s Nick at Nite, ranking as one of the top-rated shows on the network and among the top five comedies and top 20 weekly programs in syndication.

In film, he was last seen in the crime thriller The Tax Collector with Shia LaBeouf and Lana Parrilla. David Ayer wrote the screenplay and directed the film. He will be next seen in Walking with Herb opposite Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell. The faith-based film is inspired by Joe S. Bullock’s novel of the same name. Lopez starred in El Chicano alongside Raúl Castillo, Aimee Garcia, and Emilio Rivera. The film billed as the first Latin superhero movie, premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2018.

In 2015, Lopez was seen in the Lionsgate inspirational drama, Spare Parts. Produced by Lopez, the film is based on a true story about four undocumented Mexican-American teenagers from Phoenix who team up to build an underwater robot that wins the national robotics competition. In 2014, Lopez starred in the multi-camera ensemble comedy Saint George on FX, which he co-created.

Lopez also voiced animated characters in a string of animated blockbuster films including Zook in Gnome Alone, Rafael in Rio and Rio 2 along with Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg, Thurman in Escape from Planet Earth opposite Jane Lynch and Sofia Vergara, Grouchy Smurf in The Smurfs 1 and 2, and The Beverly Hills Chihuahua 1, 2, and 3. His film credits also include the box-office hit Valentine’s Day directed by Garry Marshall, River Runs Red, Swing Vote, Henry Poole Is Here and Balls of Fury.

In May 2004, Lopez’s autobiography, Why You Crying?, entered The New York Times Bestsellers List top 20. The book was co-written by Emmy winning writer and sportscaster Armen Keteyian. Lopez released his second memoir, I’m Not Gonna Lie And Other Lies You Tell When You Turn 50, in 2013 where he tells the unabashed and hilarious truth about aging – as only he can. Lopez was also the focus of the award-winning documentary Brown is the New Green: George Lopez and the American Dream.

In 2006, Lopez received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, Time named him one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America and the Harris Poll named him one of the Top Ten Favorite Television Personalities.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

