Plenty of pink, puffy sleeves and shimmer at Golden Globes

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — There was plenty of pink, puffy sleeves and a touch of neon on the Golden Globes red carpet as the stars shimmered and shined Sunday on one of the award season’s biggest nights for fashion.

And then there was Jennifer Lopez, in Valentino Couture with a huge gold and emerald green bow at the bodice, her hair piled high in high braided bun and her jewels — all 145 carats of Colombian emeralds and 58 diamonds — courtesy of Harry Winston.

The Lopez look included a voluminous white gown under that statement bow. While she toted plenty of fabric, Gwyneth Paltrow was traveling light in a bronze, two-piece Fendi look of sheers over sheers. Skin was exposed with a statement necklace thrown into the mix.

Reese Witherspoon (white Roland Mouret), Jennifer Anniston (black Dior) and Nicole Kidman were among the stars who went classic Hollywood. Charlize Theron took a risk that paid off with a draped sash on one shoulder in neon green and a black bustier underneath.

Pink had a moment in soft hues for Kirsten Dunst (Rodarte) and Dakota Fanning. Isla Fisher and Tiffany Haddish went for bold hot pink, while Margot Robbie showed off a burst of encrusted color in a strapless top with a white column skirt below by Chanel, her hair loose and beach wavy.

Chokers were abundant, from Theron to Cynthia Erivo, the latter wearing a huge blue stone at the center of her short necklace.

Erivo’s hand-beaded custom Thom Browne gown was tuxedo inspired in black and white. The “Harriet” star and fashion standout said the dress includes designs of her favorite flower, the peony, at the hem and in her lining. The short-sleeve look took 800 hours to create.

Jodie Comer, from “Killing Eve,” sported another fashion trend of the evening — puffy sleeves — in emerald green. Kidman represented for the reds in a strapless look with subtle draping and a short train. So did Scarlett Johansson in a longer train and bustle bow custom look in crimson from Vera Wang and Olivia Colman in custom raspberry from the Emilia Wickstead Collection (big sleeves, check).

Lucy Boynton, a proven young Hollywood fashion star, wore a silk and velvet custom Louis Vuitton embroidered with glass beads. It had a high collar, strong shoulders and was belted at the waist. Gugu Mbatha-Raw stunned in metallic golden yellow sequin dress from Gucci, her hair cropped, while Zoe Kravitz went for dots — smaller ones on top and large ones on the bottom of her dress, courtesy of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Kravitz wasn’t the only star to reach for a pattern. Taylor Swift showed up in a power print from Etro. It was a custom look in navy silk jacquard with a floral design of huge blooms. Cate Blanchett went architectural in a Mary Katrantzou gown.

Renee Zellweger, who stars in “Judy,” chose a strapless soft hue of blue, and Kerry Washington was bold in a black look with an open chest covered in a bedazzled strap design secured on mesh for a near naked look, thanks to Altuzarra. Michelle Williams was dressed in Louis Vuitton, a custom look in soft orange with one dropped shoulder.

And the men?

Andrew Scott, the “hot priest” from “Fleabag,” left his cream tuxedo jacket unbuttoned for interviews and wore a huge smile on his face during his first trip to the Globes, a dark curl falling over his forehead.

The kids also represented. The night’s youngest nominee, 12-year-old Roman Griffin Davis of “Jojo Rabbit,” took it all in while wearing a bright orange velvet tuxedo jacket with black lapels and bow tie.

Billy Porter, the “Pose” nominee and fashion trailblazer, failed to disappoint in an epic long train in cream. It was adorned with white feathers and attached to a tuxedo jacket in the same hue. It’s a custom look by Alex Vinash and — bonus — the train zips off.

“It is a dinner and I do have to sit down,” he smiled.

Porter’s gear took three months to create, well before nominations were announced.

“It’s really odd to have to work on clothes before you’re even nominated,” he said.

The gender-bending star and singer carried a mirrored bag by Emm Kuo, with a diamond dragon fly on one lapel by Tiffany & Co.

Fred Leighton had a big night, providing jewels for Meryl Streep, Aniston, Kidman, Dunst and Rooney Mara, to name a few. So did Harry Winston, who also adorned Helen Mirren ($4 million worth), and Joey King, along with a slew of others.

King wore one of the evening’s most interesting looks: An optical swirl of black and white stripes. It was a short dress with a ruffly cape effect and a delicate high collar that continued the lines. The designer was Iris van Herpen Haute Couture.