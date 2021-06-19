Grammy Winner Gilberto Santa Rosa to perform at The Buddy Holly Hall in October

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

Gilberto Santa Rosa, nicknamed “El Caballero de la Salsa” (The Gentleman of Salsa) is a Puerto Rican bandleader of salsa and bolero. A six-time Grammy Winner who has sold millions records in the United States and Puerto Rico, Gilberto Santa Rosa will be making a stop in Lubbock to perform on October 7, 2021, at 8 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences as part of his Camínalo tour.

Gilberto Santa Rosa’s musical elegance and style has made him one of the most prominent figures in Latin music. His countless accolades in the recording industry reaffirm his validity through the years. In 2002, Gilberto Santa Rosa was presented with the ASCAP Latin Heritage Award. In the same year, he was presented with a special award at the 2002 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards. On September 28, 2008, Santa Rosa was honored by Union City, New Jersey with the key to the city and a star on the Walk of Fame at Union City’s Celia Cruz Park. As of 2010, he holds the record for the most number-one albums on the Billboard Tropical Albums chart.

In 2017, Santa Rosa had the opportunity to contribute to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s single, Almost Like Praying. The song featured various Latin artists and all proceeds benefit the Hispanic Federation’s Hurricane Relief Fund, helping those affected by the hurricane that hit Puerto Rico.

Camínalo is presented by the entertainment, marketing, and media company, Loud And Live, and will tour over 13 cities throughout the United States starting in October 2021.

Tickets for Gilberto Santa Rosa are on sale now to the general public and range in price from $49.00 to $169.00 plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, and at The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

