The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Gypsy Jayne will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Gypsy Jayne is an energizing shot of pure passion. Earthy eclecticism (think old-school country, jazz, gospel, and rock, and you’re just beginning to scratch the surface) and sheer, contagious joy make every show an unforgettable experience. The unique band from Lubbock, Texas captivates audiences everywhere they play.

The group’s leader, Gypsy Jayne, is a soulful singer somewhat reminiscent of artists such as Janis Joplin, Susan Tedeschi, Grace Slick, and many more. Her intense rhythmic guitar style was honed playing folk in Colorado, jazz standards in Texas, and blues in the deep south of Alabama. Along the way, she developed an honest and humorous writing style that covers everything from personal loss and social injustice to love and life as a pirate. With her formidably talented bandmates, Gypsy Jayne brings folks together in a glorious celebration of music, art and life.

Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard through August 18. Mi Mesa will be on site during Showcase hours. Grab a snack or dinner and enjoy a performance by Gypsy Jayne! Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Outside food, beverages, chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates. NO pets allowed inside the Courtyard.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2022 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Visit Lubbock, Tarpley Music, Susan Phillips, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc., and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at adelossantos@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

The Summer Showcase concerts will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2022.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org or call 806-775-3560.

