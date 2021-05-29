Gypsy Jayne to perform in the Summer Showcase Concert Series on June 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The Buddy Holly Center:

Gypsy Jayne is an energizing shot of pure passion, and she is the first up this June in the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series lineup! Catch Gypsy Jayne on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.

Earthy eclecticism (think old-school country, jazz, gospel, and rock, and you’re just beginning to scratch the surface) and sheer, contagious joy make every show an unforgettable experience. The unique band from Lubbock, Texas has captivated audiences at venues like the Cactus Theater, The Blue Light, 4th on Broadway, and many more.

The group’s leader, Gypsy Jayne, is a soulful singer somewhat reminiscent of artists such as Janis Joplin, Doris Day, Grace Slick, Melanie, and many more. Her intense rhythmic guitar style was honed playing folk in Colorado, jazz standards in Texas, and blues in the deep south of Alabama. Along the way, she developed an honest and humorous writing style that covers everything from personal loss and social injustice, to love and life as a pirate. With her formidably talented bandmates, Gypsy Jayne brings folks together in a glorious celebration of music, art and life.

The 2021 Summer Showcase Concert Series is generously presented by H-E-B. Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 20th – August 19th. Food trucks and a cash bar will be on site during Showcase hours. Admission is free!

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to view the Buddy Holly collection and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with free admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2020 and 2021 sponsors: H-E-B, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., FastSigns, CovenantHealth, Latino Lubbock, Ambrosia Catering, Visit Lubbock, Betenbough Homes, United Supermarkets, Triple J Chophouse and Brew Co., King FM 105.7, Brad Green, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Anna Hogan at ahogan@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

No outside beverages, chairs, or picnic blankets will be permitted. Any policies will be enforced at the gate. For Summer Showcase FAQs, information on scheduled food truck vendors, and more, please check our website at buddyhollycenter.org.

The Summer Showcase concerts will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2021.

