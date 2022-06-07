LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

HALESTORM will be performing in concert at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on October 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. Since their inception in 1998, Halestorm have toured extensively with a diverse variety of artists, including Eric Church, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, ZZ Top and Evanescence.

They’ve played around 2,500 dates around the world to date and performed at festivals including Taste of Chaos and Rockstar Energy Drink Uproar Festival. The band scored a Grammy for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance in 2013, and Lzzy was named the “Dimebag Darrell Shredder of the Year” at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in 2016. Both Halestorm and The Strange Case of… were certified Gold, further evidencing Halestorm’s massively supportive fanbase. Halestorm have also made history: “Love Bites (So Do I),” the hit single from The Strange Case of… ascended to No. 1 at Active Rock radio in the U.S., making Halestorm the first-ever female-fronted group to earn the top spot on the format.

Today HALESTORM exists as a beacon of hope and inspiration for musicians, particularly female musicians who want to brave the challenges of the music industry. Lzzy has been a pioneer in rock and proven that women have a place on the stage. Every night on tour, women – and men – in the audience can look to her and realize they too have the power to carve out their own path. Younger musicians admire her the same way she grew up admiring artists like Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks.

“This music chose us and we’re just hanging on,” Lzzy says. “Our greatest accomplishment is that we’ve been the same members for over 15 years, and we’re continuing to make and release music.”

Tickets range in price from $39.50 to $79.50 plus taxes and fees and go on sale to the public on Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. (CT). Tickets are available online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849 and at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.