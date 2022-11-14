LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (BHHPAS) announced the Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour will make a stop in Lubbock in mid-February.
The performance will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.
According to a press release from the BHHPAS, the all-vocal Country entertainers have made their mark on the music scene, racking up nearly 600,000 album equivalents globally, embarking on major international tours, amassing 500+ million views and over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and being declared “Country music fans’ favorite a cappella group.”
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $24.50to $59.50 plus taxes and fees.
Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by phoning ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane.
For additional information, you can visit the BHHPAS website.