LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (BHHPAS) announced the Home Free: Road Sweet Road Tour will make a stop in Lubbock in mid-February.

The performance will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

According to a press release from the BHHPAS, the all-vocal Country entertainers have made their mark on the music scene, racking up nearly 600,000 album equivalents globally, embarking on major international tours, amassing 500+ million views and over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and being declared “Country music fans’ favorite a cappella group.”

(Flyer provided in a press release from the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences)

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $24.50to $59.50 plus taxes and fees.

Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by phoning ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane.

For additional information, you can visit the BHHPAS website.