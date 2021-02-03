Horror movie filming in Wilmington, North Carolina searches for extras

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A horror movie being produced by Blumhouse is gearing up to film in Wilmington and is looking for extras.

The film is currently titled ‘Static’ and production is looking for extras. They are looking for talent between the ages of 11 to 15 years old of any ethnicity to be paid extras for filming.

Blumhouse, the production company, is the same company behind Paranormal Activity, Halloween, Get Out, and The Purge.

The pay rate is $64 for 8 hours guaranteed and time and a half for every hour that exceeds the 8th.

Those booked, would have to take a COVID-19 test in Wilmington and receive a $20 bump per test taken.

To apply for this please submit to the following link.

(Information from WBTW.com)