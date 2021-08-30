Hub City Comic Con returns to the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, Sept. 3-5

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Hub City Comic Con:

One of the largest fan events on the South Plains, Hub City Comic Con is making its return after 2 years on September 3rd-5th 2021 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.



As usual, there will be a star-studded cast of celebrity guests that range from anime voice actors, to actors in fan’s favorite movies!



Appearing in costume for table side photo opportunities, Kerri Hoskins (Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 3) and Keith Cook (Sub Zero and Reptile in Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat: Annihilation) will be in attendance to sign autographs and meet fans. It is a rare occurrence to see the celebrity guests in costume, much less have photo opportunities with them!

From the box office “slaying” Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train, Zach Aguilar, the voice of main character Tanjiro Kamado will be appearing over the 3 day convention weekend to sign autographs and take photos with fans. The Demon Slayer movie became the highest grossing anime movie worldwide in May of 2021. Other anime voice actors joining are: Ricco Fajardo (Lemillion in My Hero Academia and Taiju Oki in Dr. Stone,) Griffin Burns (Tartaglia in Genshin Impact and Muichiro Tokitou in Demon Slayer,) and Brittney Karbowski (Camie Utsushimi in My Hero Academia and Black Star in Soul Eater.)



Actor Erik Stolhanske (Rabbit in Super Troopers and Todd Wolfhouse in Beerfest) will be joining the lineup and actor/voice actor Jason Douglas (Tobin in The Walking Dead, Beerus in Dragon Ball and Krieg in Borderlands 3) will also be attendance.

In addition to meeting celebrities, attendees will have access to over 100 artist and exhibitor booths to shop for all of their “nerdy” needs! Lubbock’s own Aerial Atmosphere Fitness Studio will be performing live in anime cosplay at this years show. Rampage Wrestling will be making a return and holding matches inside of the exhibit hall throughout the show.

There is no shortage of entertainment at Hub City Comic Con 2021!

Doors will open Friday at 5pm for VIPs and 2 Day and Single Day passholders can join the fun on Saturday at 10:30 am.

More information and tickets are available at: www.HubCityComicCon.com.

For more information, contact: Myrisa Rutter, Public Relations Coordinator Myrisa@Con-Live.com | 806-787-9064

