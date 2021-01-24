James White, owner of Austin’s iconic Broken Spoke dance hall dies at 81

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The owner of Broken Spoke, one of Texas’ most legendary honky-tonks, has died.

James White, who opened the iconic Austin dance hall in 1964, died at the age of 81, the Broken Spoke announced on Sunday.

“God bless you, James White. This man is a legend and Austin, Texas and country music is better because of him. He’s up in Honky Tonk Heaven. What an introduction every body will get as they get to Heaven then he’ll sing a song with them. April 12, 1939 – Jan 24, 2021.” Broken Spoke

White had recently dealt with an illness and returned home from the hospital, according to the Broken Spoke.

“My uncle James White has left this earth to the Honky Tonk in the Sky,” nephew Justin Wells wrote in a Facebook tribute. “Please keep my extended family in your prayers.”

People are leaving items outside the Broken Spoke after the death of owner James White. (Photo: Andrew Choat/KXAN)

Exterior of Austin’s iconic dance hall Broken Spoke (Andrew Choat/KXAN)

Flowers left outside of Austin’s Broken Spoke in tribute of James White. (Alyssa Goard/KXAN)

Signs and flowers appeared outside of Austin’s Broken Spoke after death of owner James White (Alyssa Goard/KXAN)

Photo: Andrew Choat/KXAN

Tribute to Broken Spoke owner James White (Alyssa Goard/KXAN)

Flowers outside of Austin’s Broken Spoke after death of owner James White. (Alyssa Goard/KXAN)

According to Donna Marie Miller, author of “The Broken Spoke: Austin’s Legendary Honky-Tonk,” White built the venue himself after receiving honorable discharge from the U.S. Army. The bar has hosted some of the biggest names in Texas and country music, including George Strait, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, and Kris Kristofferson. Country legend Strait even used the visage of the Broken Spoke for the cover of his 2019 album, “Honky Tonk Time Machine.”

Below, White talks to KXAN at the Broken Spoke’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2014.

The bar was also the subject of the 2016 documentary “Honky Tonk Heaven: The Legend of the Broken Spoke,” which featured locals and musicians from far and wide explaining the venue’s impact in their lives and in music.

KXAN is working to find out more details on White’s death and will update as we can confirm.

Texans, musicians, and Broken Spoke guests pay respects

Immediately following the news of White’s death, many Austin-area residents, Texans, musicians and people who’d frequented Broken Spoke took to social media to honor him.

RIP James White. The Alpha and Omega of The Broken Spoke. My friend, hero, and real-life cousin, passed this AM. The best friend a Country picker ever had. A true Texas Legend…and an even better man. pic.twitter.com/rljrU9eCS9 — Monte Warden (@MonteWarden1) January 24, 2021

Whoa, James White passed today. Huge & sad day in the country music world, especially for Austin. He was always kind to me, & I loved & played at the Broken Spoke for a long time. RIP James White. Thank you for all that you did for so many. pic.twitter.com/p0c2xqcGAh — Roger Wallace (@RogerWallaceTX) January 24, 2021

If you stopped by the Broken Spoke for, say, a tasty lunch of chicken fried steak, James White would often come by your table to greet you. He loved his honky tonk family. Every great living country artist played there. EVERY ONE. Without exception they loved it. A sad day. — Mark Coffey 😷 (@txsinatrafan) January 24, 2021

Sad to just hear about the passing of James White, owner of The Broken Spoke.



I photographed him many times over the years. This session in 2013 is my favorite.



RIP Cowboy. Thanks for the salted dance floors and for being one of the last true Honky Tonkers around. pic.twitter.com/ZiEdnc7y10 — Jay B Sauceda (@jaybsauceda) January 24, 2021

I met James in 1973. All the dances,movie shoots,music videos James always opened the Spoke door for us and made us feel like family. I can’t wait to get back on that stage and honor James in the best way we can, playing music and getting that dance floor packed. RIP James pic.twitter.com/hxGxhlUe0B — Ray Benson (@raybensonaatw) January 24, 2021