James White, owner of Austin’s iconic Broken Spoke dance hall dies at 81

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The owner of Broken Spoke, one of Texas’ most legendary honky-tonks, has died.
James White, who opened the iconic Austin dance hall in 1964, died at the age of 81, the Broken Spoke announced on Sunday.
“God bless you, James White. This man is a legend and Austin, Texas and country music is better because of him. He’s up in Honky Tonk Heaven. What an introduction every body will get as they get to Heaven then he’ll sing a song with them. April 12, 1939 – Jan 24, 2021.”Broken Spoke
White had recently dealt with an illness and returned home from the hospital, according to the Broken Spoke.
“My uncle James White has left this earth to the Honky Tonk in the Sky,” nephew Justin Wells wrote in a Facebook tribute. “Please keep my extended family in your prayers.”
According to Donna Marie Miller, author of “The Broken Spoke: Austin’s Legendary Honky-Tonk,” White built the venue himself after receiving honorable discharge from the U.S. Army. The bar has hosted some of the biggest names in Texas and country music, including George Strait, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, and Kris Kristofferson. Country legend Strait even used the visage of the Broken Spoke for the cover of his 2019 album, “Honky Tonk Time Machine.”
Below, White talks to KXAN at the Broken Spoke’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2014.
The bar was also the subject of the 2016 documentary “Honky Tonk Heaven: The Legend of the Broken Spoke,” which featured locals and musicians from far and wide explaining the venue’s impact in their lives and in music.
Texans, musicians, and Broken Spoke guests pay respects
Immediately following the news of White’s death, many Austin-area residents, Texans, musicians and people who’d frequented Broken Spoke took to social media to honor him.