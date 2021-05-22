Jenni Dale Lord Band at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series May 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The Buddy Holly Center:

Thursday, May 27th brings Jenni Dale Lord Band to the Meadows Courtyard at the Buddy Holly Center! Part Texas, part Bakersfield, part old school and new, Jenni Dale Lord Band will perform in the Buddy Holly Center’s 22nd annual Summer Showcase Concert Series.

Jenni Dale Lord Band has created a style all its own, blending elements of country, rock, and blues into one tasty emulsification. Jenni Dale Lord rocked the live music capital of the world, Austin, Texas, for over a decade, but has since returned to her roots in Lubbock to claim her place in the West Texas music scene. After years of writing music on her own, Jenni Dale rounded up a group of amazing musicians to take her songs and set them on fire. Their high-energy and heartstring-pulling show entertains audiences far and wide.

The 2021 Summer Showcase Concert Series is generously presented by H-E-B. Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 20th – August 19th. Food trucks and a cash bar will be on site during Showcase hours. Admission is free!

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to view the Buddy Holly collection and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with free admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2020 and 2021 sponsors: H-E-B, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., FastSigns, CovenantHealth, Latino Lubbock, Ambrosia Catering, Visit Lubbock, Betenbough Homes, United Supermarkets, Triple J Chophouse and Brew Co., King FM 105.7, Brad Green, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Anna Hogan at ahogan@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

No outside beverages, chairs, or picnic blankets will be permitted. Any policies will be enforced at the gate. For Summer Showcase FAQs, information on scheduled food truck vendors, and more, please check our website at buddyhollycenter.org.

The Summer Showcase concerts will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2021.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/The Buddy Holly Center)