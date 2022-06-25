LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

Premier Productions and GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter Jeremy Camp announce the expansion of the “I Still Believe Tour” with special guest Katy Nichole. The tour will make a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on October 19, 2022, at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by Compassion International.

“I am so looking forward to the ‘I Still Believe’ tour continuing in the fall,” said Camp. “I absolutely loved being out on the first leg this past spring. We had amazing nights of encouraging worship and I got to meet so many people as we talked about this past season and came together as a community of believers. I’m so excited to have Katy Nichole out with us on this tour. Her music is so moving! I can’t wait to see everyone out there.”

Along with performing some of his biggest hits, this tour welcomes Katy Nichole as the opening act. Nichole released her debut single “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)” in January and since then, it has spent 12 weeks at number one on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart. She has since released her second single, “God Is In the Story,” with Big Daddy Weave.

Audiences can sign up for the exclusive pre-sale now at IStillBelieveTour.com. Pre-sale begins June 28 with tickets going on sale to the general public the following day, June 29.

“Partnering with Jeremy and his team has been an incredible experience,” said Josh “Mags” Magnin, Talent Buyer at Premier Productions. “In the Spring, we had a very successful tour and heard incredible stories from the fans that came out. Everyone from management, crew, bus drivers, band and Jeremy himself, have worked incredibly hard to put together a well-crafted experience that showcases the decades of hits over Jeremy’s career. Premier is excited to present the second leg of this tour stretching from coast to coast.”

The second leg of the “I Still Believe Tour” will kick off on September 15th in Buffalo, NY, and makes stops in Pittsburg, PA; Midland, TX; Highlands Ranch, CO; Phoenix, AZ and more before wrapping on October 23 in Austin, TX.

Tickets for Jeremy Camp go on sale on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. (CT). Tickets range in price from $24.00 plus $50.00 plus taxes and fees and can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

About Jeremy Camp:

Throughout his 18-year career, Capitol CMG artist Jeremy Camp has established himself with landmark accolades including:

Over 5M lifetime albums sold and has crossed a billion streams across streaming services

Holds title for most No. 1 singles among solo artists on the Christian Airplay chart

Billboard’s #2 artist of the Decade in 2010

41 No. 1 radio hits across all formats

5 RIAA Gold Albums

1 GRAMMY® nomination, 3 American Music Award nominations, 5 Dove Awards and 4 ASCAP “Songwriter of the Year” Awards

About Katy Nichole:

Katy Nichole is an American Christian singer songwriter and worship leader. She is new to the music scene, beginning her career in 2022 with her debut single “In Jesus Name (God of Possible)”. She has been involved in singing competitions and musical groups through the years including “Musicians On Call” who sing to hospital patients. She is an anti-bullying advocate and Shriners Hospitals for Children ambassador.

