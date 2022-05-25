LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:

Jeremy Couture will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Born and raised in Lubbock, TX, Jeremy Couture is a full-time gigging musician playing both original compositions and covers on guitar within the Lubbock area. His musical production has been described as Americana in style. He is inspired by such musicians as John Mayer and Hiatus Kaiyote. Jeremy is the President and Founder of Lubbock Live: Festival for the Arts, a local non-profit music and arts event that donates 65% of its profits to different local arts program in the Lubbock area. He is highly committed to arts education within our community and to supporting local art and artists.

Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 19 – August 18. Food trucks and beverage services will be on site during Showcase hours. Admission is FREE! Seating for this event is available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accommodated for this event. Outside food, beverages, chairs, picnic blankets, and like items will NOT be permitted inside the gates.

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with FREE admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2022 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Visit Lubbock, Tarpley Music, Susan Phillips, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at adelossantos@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

The Summer Showcase concerts will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2022.

For more information, please visit our website at buddyhollycenter.org or call 806-775-3560.

