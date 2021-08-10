Jimmy Dean Museum marks Dean’s 93rd birthday on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Wayland Baptist University:

August 10 would have been the 93rd birthday for Jimmy Dean. The late entertainer and sausage mogul was born in 1928 in Olton. As a young boy, he moved to the Seth Ward and Plainview community with his family. Dean passed away at his home in Virginia in 2010 at the age of 82.

Dean, who called Plainview home for much of his life, built a sausage and entertainment empire. His sausage plant first opened in Plainview in 1969. Later in life he gave back to the community supporting Wayland Baptist University, as well as donating an organ to Seth Ward Baptist Church where he attended as a kid.

On Sept. 4, Plainview will celebrate the life and memory of Jimmy Dean with the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival at the Jimmy Dean Museum, 1900 W. 8th St. in Plainview. Jimmy’s widow, Donna Dean, will be a featured performer with the Sounds of West Texas during a street concert at 7 p.m.

The evening concert will wrap up a full day of activity that includes arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, the Mustang Club car show and free museum tours. Local musicians The Hogg Maulies will perform a 2 p.m. concert and Grammy nominated artist David Lee Rodriguez will take the stage at 4 p.m.

Event organizers will also be selling a special commemorative poster designed by Texas Tech University graphic arts professor Dirk Fowler who is co-founder of F2-Designs. Fowler’s work has been featured on commemorative posters for artists such as Pat Green, Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, Gwen Stefanie and Duran Duran. Fowler designs and prints his posters on a letterpress printer, giving them unique added value. Only 50 posters will be available for purchase. Each poster is hand numbered and signed by the artist.

For more information, visit jimmydeanmuseum.com or call 806-291-3662.

