PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Chart-topping music hits the stage Sept 16-17 during the annual Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billy Dean opens the festival Sept. 16, performing hits like “Somewhere in My Broken Heart” and “Billy the Kid.” Noel and Ben Haggard, sons of country music legend Merle Haggard, wrap up the festival Sept. 17 with a nostalgic tribute to their father, who had 38 No. 1 singles during his career. “An Evening with Billy Dean” is sponsored by Smith Auto Family. Floydada native Jason Nutt and Highway 70 open the show Sept. 16. Local artist and businessman Steve Burris and the High Plains Drifters get the music started Sept. 17 for the Merle Haggard Tribute.

Advance tickets for each show are $35 and are now on sale. However, the intimate setting of the newly remodeled Harral Memorial Auditorium on the Wayland Baptist University campus means seats are limited. Purchase tickets at JimmyDeanMuseum.com.

“We’re taking things up a notch this year with chart-topping musical guests, an indoor venue for the arts and crafts festival and an opportunity to get creative with our newest attraction,” said Gary Vaughn, who serves as marketing director for the festival. “This event honoring Jimmy Dean, our hometown entertainer and entrepreneur, is definitely growing.”

The concerts bookend the two-day Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival, which includes more music, as well as arts and crafts venders, food trucks and lots of fun for the whole family. Admission is free for most activities taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept.17, inside Laney Activities Center on Wayland’s Plainview campus. Up to 50 arts and craft vendors are expected. Plus, lots of food trucks from across the region will offer delicious cuisine outside the building. Among the entertainment during the day will be last year’s fan favorite, The Royal Priesthood, a gospel musical group from Happy Union Baptist Church.

The newest attraction at the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival will be Painting with a Twang, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 17 and is sponsored by High Plains Concrete. Tickets are $15, and seating is limited to 30. During the session, artists from Lubbock-based Painting with a Twist will assist participants with creating “Hello Fall” art pieces while sipping cool lemonade, one of Jimmy Dean’s favorite beverages. All supplies are provided, and each participant takes home the 16”x20” completed canvas. Reserve a seat at JimmyDeanMuseum.com.

“There is going to be something for everyone,” Vaughn said. “We’re going to celebrate Jimmy Dean, a legendary entertainer and businessman who was instrumental in helping many musicians get started in the 50s and 60s. Our celebration will be like the man we remember — bigger than life.”

Opened in 2016, the Jimmy Dean Museum was built on Wayland Baptist University’s Plainview campus with a gift from Donna Dean to continue her husband’s legacy.



