Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival in Plainview to feature Donna Dean

Donna Dean, widow of the late Jimmy Dean, will make a special appearance at the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival in Plainview. Dean will be featured as a key performer during the Sounds of West Texas street concert at 7 p.m. The outdoor event will take place on Sept. 4 outside of the Jimmy Dean Museum at 1900 W. 8th St. on the Wayland Baptist University campus.

Donna Dean and the Sounds of West Texas concert will wrap up a full day of activity that includes arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, the Mustang Club car show and free museum tours. Local musicians The Hogg Maulies will perform a 2 p.m. concert and Grammy nominated artist David Lee Rodriguez will take the stage at 4 p.m.

Event organizers will also be selling a special commemorative poster designed by Texas Tech University graphic arts professor Dirk Fowler who is co-founder of F2-Designs. Fowler’s work has been featured on commemorative posters for artists such as Pat Green, Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, Gwen Stefanie and Duran Duran. Fowler designs and prints his posters on a letterpress printer, giving them unique added value. Only 50 posters will be available for purchase, each hand numbered and signed by the artist.

The Wayland campus is open to anyone who wants to spend some time shopping, enjoying music or learning more about the life of Jimmy Dean. The Jimmy Dean Museum opened in 2016 and features memorabilia from Jimmy’s private collection, chronicling his rise from a humble beginning to a career in the music and entertainment industry and a business tycoon.

Vendor booths are still available for $50. Register for a booth at www.jimmydeanmuseum.com/vendors or by email at jdmuseum@wbu.edu. For more information, call 806-291-3662. The event is sponsored in part by GO TEXAN and the City of Plainview.

