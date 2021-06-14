Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival on Sept. 4 in Plainview

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University:

The Jimmy Dean Museum is bringing post-COVID events back to Plainview in a big way this summer with the first Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival on Sept. 4. The event will feature a full day of museum tours, music, food trucks and vendors selling their crafty goods. The event is in celebration of the late Jimmy Dean who was raised in Plainview.

The museum is currently seeking vendors and food trucks to participate in the festival. Artisans are welcome to set up booths and sell their goods throughout the day. Registration cost for a single 12×12 booth is $50, a double booth is $100. Food trucks may also reserve space for $50. This is an outdoor event. To register for a booth, visit www.jimmydeanmuseum.com or contact Melissa Gonzalez at gonzelzm@wbu.edu or by phone at 806-291-3663.

Sponsored by Wayland Baptist University, Go Texan, the City of Plainview and Happy State Bank, the event will take place outside of the Jimmy Dean Museum on the Wayland campus. Beginning at 9 a.m. and running until 9 p.m., the day will include three street concerts featuring West Texas favorites the Hogg Maulies at 2 p.m. Latin Grammy nominated artist David Lee Rodriguez will perform at 4 p.m., and the Sounds of West Texas featuring a variety of artists will take the stage at 7 p.m. The groups will perform a wide variety of music including gospel, pop, Tejano and country-rock.

The Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival will be an annual event, celebrating the life and legacy of the late entertainer and businessman. Raised in Plainview, Dean started the Jimmy Dean sausage company in the 1960s, building a sausage and breakfast foods empire. He was also a recording artist and entertainer who appeared in movies and on televisions shows, eventually hosting his own variety show. He also served as his own pitch man for Jimmy Dean sausage. His likeness and voice are currently used in the brands marketing. The Jimmy Dean Museum chronicles the life of Dean and includes numerous displays and pieces from his private collection.

