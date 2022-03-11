Kin Faux, a nationally touring, high energy Texas Red Dirt Country band known for their song “Plainview” along with the band Ragland will perform at the Fair Theater (717 Broadway) on Thursday, March 31st.

Originally from San Antonio, Kin Faux is known for such songs as “Wild Horses,” featuring Terry McBride, “Plainview”, “Locked Up in Lubbock” and “Honky Tonk in Heaven”.

They will be joined by Ragland – formed in 2015 by couple Autumn Ragland and Sam Cox, the three-piece band have played more than 1000 shows in the U.S. and are known for such songs as “Footsteps”, “Call My Bluff” and “Trailer Like You”.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the event will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the concert are $10 presale and $15 on the day of the show. You can purchase tickets www.eventbrite.com.

For more information, call 806-293-4000.

(News release from the City of Plainview)