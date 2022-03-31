NEW YORK (AP) — Korean pop star Luna is ready to make her Broadway debut this fall in the musical “KPOP” and she’s already dreaming of who might be there on opening night — like BTS.

“I would be thankful if they showed up on opening night,” Luna told The Associated Press through her translator.

She also wants fans and other stars to show up, too.

“This is New York City, it’s got its own celebrities and also audiences who would enjoy this. So, I would love to see New York celebrities, as well as Hollywood celebrities,” Luna said.

Luna was introduced at a press event for the musical Wednesday at the Korean Cultural Center in New York.

Luna began her musical career as a member of the popular K-pop group f(x) before becoming a solo artist. Her latest single, “Madonna,” was released in September.

Her stage resume includes Korean productions of “In the Heights” and “Mamma Mia,” and she’s excited to take her talents to Broadway.

“I have always loved doing all those ever since I was a young child, and I even liked creating some routines,” Luna said.

She added: “For this musical, I get to dance while I sing while I act, that is so exciting, and I cannot wait to do this.”

“KPOP” tells the story of global superstars preparing for a special one-night only concert, when one singer’s inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the biggest labels in the industry.

The multimedia experience explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international phenomenon.

The musical has a story by Jason Kim and music by Helen Park, who has worked on the show for the past eight years. She said she is excited that audiences will finally get to experience her favorite music genre.

“I know recently a K-pop has been really blowing up and a lot of people love the genre. But when we started writing this musical in back in 2014, I was so eager for the world to see what I see. And I wanted to share it with the world in a language that everyone can understand,” she said.

“I think musical theater is that vessel for people to hear and witness other people’s stories and feel the emotions. I really wanted the show to be doing that with the genre that I love so much,” Park said.

“KPOP” begins previews Oct. 13 at the Circle in the Square Theatre, with an opening night scheduled for Nov. 20.