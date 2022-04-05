LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

GRAMMY Award winning Lady A will make a stop in Lubbock to perform on June 16, 2022, at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A has long been a model of mainstream success. The multi-platinum band continues that same momentum with their latest WHAT A SONG CAN DO album (BMLG Records) featuring the current climbing single, “Like A Lady.”

Additionally, Lady A’s 11 number one hits, 18 million albums sold, 34 million tracks, five billion digital streams and a global touring footprint is proof of the group’s success. Known for its 9X PLATINUM hit, Need You Now, which is the highest certified song by a Country group, Lady A has earned the CMA Vocal Group of the Year trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including five GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, a Tony Award nod, and was recently inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Tickets for Lady A range in price from $59.75 to $124.75 plus taxes and fees, and go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849 or in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.