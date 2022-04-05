LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:
GRAMMY Award winning Lady A will make a stop in Lubbock to perform on June 16, 2022, at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A has long been a model of mainstream success. The multi-platinum band continues that same momentum with their latest WHAT A SONG CAN DO album (BMLG Records) featuring the current climbing single, “Like A Lady.”
Additionally, Lady A’s 11 number one hits, 18 million albums sold, 34 million tracks, five billion digital streams and a global touring footprint is proof of the group’s success. Known for its 9X PLATINUM hit, Need You Now, which is the highest certified song by a Country group, Lady A has earned the CMA Vocal Group of the Year trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including five GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, a Tony Award nod, and was recently inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Tickets for Lady A range in price from $59.75 to $124.75 plus taxes and fees, and go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849 or in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.
The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.
