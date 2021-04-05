LCAF, McGuckin Entertainment PR present Music Marketing and Promotion virtual workshop on April 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation:



The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation (LCAF) is proud to partner with McGuckin Entertainment PR of Austin, Texas to present Music Marketing and Promotion on Tuesday, April 20 at 3 pm via Zoom. This is the second workshop in a series of four professional development opportunities offered quarterly to Lubbock musicians at no cost. Subsequent courses will educate on topics including venue relationships, booking and financial management of a music career.



This free workshop will encourage in-depth discussions with Heidi Labensart, a professional publicist with over 15 years of experience, who will be answering questions submitted prior to the event. For access to the workshop as well as to submit questions regarding building a music career through marketing, email stacy@lubbockculturalarts.org.



Heidi Labensart has been working with McGuckin Entertainment PR since before her graduation in 2005 from St. Edward’s University in Austin with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications.



As an account executive, Labensart consults with clients regarding publicity goals for new album releases and tour publicity, strategic messaging and image development, and organizing special events and tours. She regularly attends national music conferences and seminars including the Americana Music Association Conference, Folk Alliance Conference, South by Southwest, International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass and completed the Leadership Bluegrass Program in 2011, giving her the proper experience and expertise to lead the industry. Labensart is an expert in her field and will share valuable knowledge through this workshop.



Recently designated as a Texas Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office, Lubbock, Texas fosters a music community conducive to the professional development of local and state-wide musicians and artists through workshops and other educational opportunities like the Music Marketing and Promotion workshop. This certification is earned by communities who boast a rich history of music, thriving live music scene and support the local industry through musicians, venues, music services and music media.



About Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation

The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation is the official liaison between the City of Lubbock and the Lubbock arts community. Through its efforts in creating a thriving cultural community, LCAF serves as a resource for artists and collaborates with partners to grow and promote Lubbock as a destination for the arts. For more information contact Stacy Keith at stacy@lubbockculturalarts.org

(News release from the Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation)